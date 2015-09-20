Amanda Seyfried will star in 'Twin Peaks' revival

Showtime’s revival of the cult classic “Twin Peaks” has added a new star to the show as TVLine is reporting that Amanda Seyfried will be playing a “pivotal new character.“

There are no specifics about the character yet, though the site is reporting that Seyfried will appear in multiple episodes.

This will be Seyfried’s first time appearing on a TV show since “Big Love” ended its run on HBO in 2011.

The new “Twin Peaks” will be a present-day continuation of the series that became a pop-culture hit in the early 1990s when it aired on ABC.

Kyle McLachlan will return as FBI Special Agent (and coffee/cherry pie enthusiast) Dale Cooper.

Filming is currently underway in Washington state, with “Peaks” co-creators David Lynch and Mark Frost once more having written all the episodes for the show.

Seyfried will be seen next in “Pan” out October 9.

NOW WATCH: Ann Coulter defends her controversial tweet about Jews



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.