Amanda Seyfried: 'I was being paid 10% of what my male co-star was getting'

Amanda Seyfried has become the latest high-profile actress to speak out against the gender wage gap in Hollywood.

In an interview with The Sunday Times, Seyfried revealed that she was once paid significantly less than her male counter-part in a film.

“A few years ago, on one of my big-budget films, I found I was being paid 10 per cent of what my male co-star was getting,” Seyfried said. “And we were pretty even in status.”

Though she doesn’t name the specific actor or film, Vulture has speculated that the actor in question was Eddie Redmayne, Seyfried’s co-star in 2012’s “Les Misérables.” The Hollywood Reporter has also suggested that it may have been Channing Tatum (from 2010’s “Dear John”) or Justin Timberlake (from 2011’s “In Time”).

In the interview, Seyfried suggests that people may have taken advantage of her because of her mellow demeanour.

“I think people think that just because I’m easy-going and game to do things I’ll just take as little as they offer,” she said. “It’s not about how much you get; it’s about how fair it is.”

By speaking out against gender discrimination, Seyfried joins the ranks of Patricia Arquette’s memorable Oscar acceptance speech and Jennifer Lawrence’s $US20-million salary negotiation in the movement for women’s pay equity in Hollywood — after the Sony Hack revealed startling wage discrepancies in 2014.

