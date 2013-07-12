Amanda Seyfried Gives TMI Interview About Sexual Attraction

Amanda Seyfried is really getting into her latest role as porn star Linda Lovelace and opening up to Elle magazine about her love life.



“Everybody I’ve dated I’ve been sexually attracted to immediately,” admits the 27-year-old actress right off the bat.

“Sparks don’t grow,” she continues, “your vagina doesn’t become more inclined to wanting someone just because you’re around them.”

Alrighty then.

Seyfried also explains her unique relationship with her ex-boyfriend, actor Dominic Cooper.

“He’ll always be in my life regardless of what his girlfriends or future wife think,” she proclaims, promising that she is “never going to be with a guy that can’t deal with my friendship with him.”

But it sounds like the “Les Misérables” star has found someone who is on board.

“[He’s] someone separate from my industry life — I’ve known him since he was 16,” says Seyfried of her current mystery love interest. “I picture him as the father of my children all the time.”

But, she says, it’s “a fantasy right now.”

As for her upcoming biopic “Lovelace,” Seyfried says her role as a porn star “could have ruined my career,” but she says instead that it’s “my chance to show them, to show the industry, to be recognised.”

Watch a convincing Seyfried in the film’s first trailer below.

