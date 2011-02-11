Meet Highbridge's New Marketing Powerhouse Amanda Wurtz

Photo: NYSD

Highbridge has just hired this woman, Amanda Wurtz, as a senior VP of marketing, HFA reports.It’s a slam dunk in our opinion — apart from the fact she’s gorgeous, her Rolodex is packed with New York’s high-net-worthiest individuals (as we found from our googleporting) or at least she parties with them.



She’ carouses with Dan Loeb; attends New York elite power weddings; and hangs out with the glitterati on a more than regular basis.

And according to testimonials on an old Friendster profile, she’s “devastatingly beautiful” and “can’t-help-but-stare beautiful” as well as, on a less superficial note, “hilariously funny” with a “huge heart.”

According to that same profile, from the horses mouth, she:

Loves to dance

Is from New Jersey

Would like to meet FDR

Loves flicks including Empire of the Sun, Goodfellas and Beetlejuice

Loves a tune by Nina Simone, Dire Straits, Fleetwood Mac and Duran Duran

Will turn her TV onto Law and Order or the Simpsons or The Real WorldMSW

She’s also married to a fellow hedge funder, Doug Wurtz — a partner and senior analyst at Tiger Veda Management (a Tiger cub), and former analyst at Goldman Sachs.

Amanda (née Richman) and her man’s Lake Como wedding was even featured in Martha Stewart Weddings. Guests arrived at the villa where the ceremony was held by boat! And there was a fireworks display over the lake afterward.

And we think the power couple just had a baby.

Highbridge scooped her up from Argonaut Management, where she was a director of marketing.

She earned a B.A in English Literature from Brown and a JD in Law from Yeshiva University.

The hedge fund said she was recruited “to promote Highbridge funds to family offices, as well as to banks that would then market the investments to their clients,” according to HFA.

We have a feeling she’ll convince a few new investors to get involved in the Highbridge party.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.