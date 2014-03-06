The 28-Year-Old CEO Of A Virtual Currency Site Has Died

Autumn Radtke, 28-year-old CEO of Singapore-based virtual currency exchange First Meta, has died.

The official cause of death has yet to be released or determined, though some media outlets are citing unclear sources to suggest that it was a suicide. Here’s the (very brief) official statement on her death from the company’s blog.

The First Meta team is shocked and saddened by the tragic loss of our friend and CEO Autumn Radtke. Our deepest condolences go out to her family, friends and loved ones. Autumn was an inspiration to all of us and she will be sorely missed.

First Meta deals in virtual assets like Linden dollars, the currency of the famous computer world Second Life, as well as several other less noteworthy currencies. Bitcoin is represented here as well, but First Meta only supports sale of Bitcoin and has no mechanism for users to buy it. This arguably doesn’t make it a true Bitcoin exchange, as many have described the company, even going so far as to call Radtke a Bitcoin “victim.”

Here’s a screenshot from the site that shows a list of currencies supported by First Meta. Bitcoin is certainly part of the business, but appears to be only a small part of it.

CORRECTION: The URL of this story says Radtke’s first name is Amanda, not Autumn. We apologise for this error.

