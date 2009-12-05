Italian Jury Finds Amanda Knox GUILTY Of Murder

Guilty.



An Italian jury found 22-year-old American exchange student Amanda Knox guilty on all 11 counts for the murder of her British roommate, Meredith Kercher, while studying in Perugia together.

Knox and her Italian then-boyfriend, Raffaele Sollecito (also convicted and sentenced to 25 years in prison), have been in jail since shortly after Kercher was found dead with a slashed throat in November 2007.

Knox was sentenced to 26 years in prison, but plans to appeal, according to CNN.

Image: CNN

