Amanda Knox, who’s now 25, became a household name in 2007 after she was accused of murdering her study-abroad roommate in Italy as part of a bizarre sex game.
An Italian appeals court ruled the DNA evidence was “flawed” and overturned her conviction in 2011. But last week the bizarre Italian court system struck down her acquittal and ordered that she be re-tried — meaning that she could be found guilty again.
Amanda Knox's story begins in 2007 with her decision to study abroad in Perugia, a quiet Italian city just north of Rome famous for its university and its chocolate festival.
Knox was studying Italian and creative writing at the University of Washington. Her parents and friends described her as friendly and book-smart, Rolling Stone reported.
Knox, who was then 20 years old, rented this house with three roommates, including British student Meredith Kercher.
This is victim Meredith Kercher, a 21-year-old who grew up in South London and was studying European Studies at the University of Leeds.
Knox said she had been with her boyfriend, 24-year-old Rafaelle Sollecito, the night that Kercher was murdered.
Italian police officers testified that she was turning cartwheels at the police station after she was first detained.
Knox said Italian police pressured her into giving false testimony and hit her on the head twice while they questioned her.
That false testimony incorrectly implicated Patrick Lumumba, pictured here, as Kercher's murderer. He is a Congolese immigrant who ran the bar where Knox worked.
Lumumba was released from police custody two weeks after the murder. Knox's false accusations didn't make her look too good either, and he later sued her for slander.
The Italian police tramped through the crime scene and contaminated much of the bloody DNA evidence, including the supposed murder weapon, an eight-inch-long kitchen knife, according to Dempsey and Rolling Stone.
During the trial, Knox's defence attorneys, Luciano Ghirga (R) and Carlo Della Vedova (L), said the knife was the only thing linking Knox to Kercher's murder, and it didn't match Kercher's wounds.
This is Rudy Guede, a 24-year-old immigrant drifter from Ivory Coast whose bloody footprints and handprints were discovered around Kercher's body.
Guede was convicted of sexually assaulting and murdering Kercher on the basis of strong DNA evidence in October 2008.
But Italian authorities believed Knox and her boyfriend had helped him kill Kercher as part of a sex game, so they pressed on with their prosecution.
Knox and Sollecito were convicted of murder and sexual assault in December 2009, and respectively sentenced to 26 and 25 years in prison.
Knox and Sollecito were both cleared of their murder convictions in October 2011, after the pair served four years in prison.
After being cleared of murder, she returned to Seattle and continued studying creative writing at University of Washington. Here, she cries during a news conference with her mother at Sea-Tac International Airport.
Italy's highest criminal court overturned Knox's acquittal and ordered a retrial on Tuesday, March 26. She won't have to return to Italy for her trial, but it's unclear whether she'll be extradited if she convicted again.
