The Shocking Amanda Knox Murder Case That Won't Go Away

Amanda Knox, who’s now 25, became a household name in 2007 after she was accused of murdering her study-abroad roommate in Italy as part of a bizarre sex game.



An Italian appeals court ruled the DNA evidence was “flawed” and overturned her conviction in 2011. But last week the bizarre Italian court system struck down her acquittal and ordered that she be re-tried — meaning that she could be found guilty again.

