Italian Prosecutors Are STILL Looking To Get Amanda Knox Convicted For Murder

Photo: Oli Scarff/Getty Images via guardian.co.uk

Italian prosecutors have filed a 112-page appeal to reinstate the murder convictions of Amanda Knox and her ex-boyfriend Raffaele Sollecito over the death of Meredith Kercher, the AP reports.The move shouldn’t come as a surprise, as prosecutors had always said they would seek to overturn the decision if Knox was found innocent in her appeal (as she was in October).



In this latest appeal, the case would be held before the Italian high court who would not hear any new evidence — the court would instead review the evidence already put forward in the original trial and subsequent appeal.

However, it seems unlikely, whatever the verdict, that the United States would allow Knox — who served 4 years in an Italian jail — to return to Italy — even if this may break international law.

