Amanda Knox Makes Maxim's 'Hot 100' List After Nightmare In Italian Prison

Maxim has included Amanda Knox on its “definitive list” of the world’s most gorgeous women.



Knox, who spent four years in an Italian prison, joined a “Hot 100” list that includes famous beauties from Christina Hendricks to Jessica Alba to Mila Kunis.

20-four-year-old Knox and her then-boyfriend were accused of stabbing her roommate, Meredith Kercher, to death.

Knox, a Seattle native, signed a book deal with HarperCollins about her ordeal while studying abroad in Italy.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.