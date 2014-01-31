Amanda Knox: 'I Will Never Go Willingly'

Amanda Knox, the 26-year-old American was just re-convicted by an Italian court for the 2007 murder of her British roommate, appeared on Good Morning America and said (via ABC foreign editor Jon Williams) that the situation “really has hit me like train. I will never go willingly. Am going to fight this to end. Not right, not fair.

Raffaele Sollecito, an Italian who was also convicted, has been detained by the Italy-Austria border. The Italian superior court sentenced Sollecito to 25 years in jail for the murder and ordered his passport seized.

The guilty verdict was first handed down in 2009 and then overturned in 2011. Knox and Sollecito were consequently freed from prison.

Italy’s superior court vacated that decision and sent the case back for a third trial in Florence.

Knox has been sentenced to 28 years and six months in prison, and Sollecito has been sentenced to 25 years.

Knox lives in Seattle. A law expert told CNN that she is unlikely to be extradited while a Harvard law professor argues that the U.S. will have little legal argument for turning down an extradition request.

“We’re trying to get Snowden back — how does it look if we want Snowden back and we won’t return someone for murder?” Harvard law professor Alan Dershowitz asked, referring to fugitive intelligence contractor Edward Snowden.

The video is below:



Knox released this statement Thursday after the verdict was announced:

First and foremost it must be recognised that there is no consolation for the Kercher family. Their grief over Meredith’s terrible murder will follow them forever. They deserve respect and support. I am frightened and saddened by this unjust verdict. Having been found innocent before, I expected better from the Italian justice system. The evidence and accusatory theory do not justify a verdict of guilt beyond a reasonable doubt. Rather, nothing has changed. There has always been a marked lack of evidence. My family and I have suffered greatly from this wrongful persecution. This has gotten out of hand. Most troubling is that it was entirely preventable. I beseech those with the knowledge and authority to address and remediate the problems that worked to pervert the course of justice and waste the valuable resources of the system: overzealous and intransigent prosecution, prejudiced and narrow-minded investigation, unwillingness to admit mistake, reliance on unreliable testimony and evidence, character assassination, inconsistent and unfounded accusatory theory, and counterproductive and coercive interrogation techniques that produce false confessions and inaccurate statements. Clearly a wrongful conviction is horrific for the wrongfully accused, but it is also terribly bad for the victim, their surviving family, and society.

