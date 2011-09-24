Italian Prosecutor Compares Amanda Knox To Goebbels

As Amanda Knox‘s appeal in Italy draws to a close, chief prosecutor Giuliano Mignini is pulling out all the stops, accusing Knox of slander and apparently comparing her to Nazi propaganda minister Joseph Goebbels.



“In this trial, slander has found a home, starting from that of Knox in respect of Lumumba and the police. Slander, slander and some of it will stick. It’s what the noted propaganda minister of the Nazis used to say in the 1930s,” Mignini told the appeals court during closing arguments, reports The Telegraph.

“If you tell a lie big enough and keep repeating it, people will eventually come to believe it,” he continued, referring to one of the Goebbels most famous quotes.

Mignini may be speaking out of anger that so much of his DNA evidence used to convict Knox for the murder of British student Meredith Kercher is now thought discredited.

Knox and fellow accused Raffaele Sollecito are widely expected to be freed at the end of the appeal, likely to end within a week.

