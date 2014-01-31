Amanda Knox Found Guilty Of Murder During Retrial In Italy

Amanda Knox has been found guilty of murder on retrial in an Italian court.

Knox is in the U.S. and was not present for the retrial. And the court battle might not be over yet — under the rules of the Italian justice system, if either side is unhappy with this verdict, they can appeal.

It’s unlikely that the U.S. will extradite Knox to Italy, according to CNN.

The 26-year-old was found guilty of killing her British roommate, Meredith Kercher, in 2007 while they were both studying abroad and sharing an apartment in Perugia. Kercher was found dead in the apartment with more than 40 stab wounds on her body and a slit throat.

Knox was convicted along with her then-boyfriend, 29-year-old Italian Raffaele Sollecito. She has been sentenced to 28 years and six months in prison, and Sollecito has been sentenced to 25 years.

Knox spent four years in Italian prison after the initial guilty verdict was handed down.

Italian prosecutors claimed that Knox and Sollecito killed Kercher during a sex game gone wrong.

Knox and Sollecito appealed, and a court overturned their guilty verdicts in 2011. But a higher court rejected the acquittals and demanded a retrial, according to Reuters.

Prosecutors focused on Knox and Sollecito even though police eventually found another suspect, Rudy Guede, who was also convicted of Kercher’s murder. Prosecutors said that Knox and Sollecito committed the murder with Guede, so all three could be found guilty of the crime.

Guede is in jail serving a 16-year-sentence.

