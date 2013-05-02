Amanda Knox Explains Why She Acted So Weird After Her Roommate's Murder

Amanda Knox was harshly criticised in the press for her odd behaviour after her British roommate was murdered in the house the then-students shared in Italy.



On Tuesday night, ABC aired an interview with Knox, who attempted to explain her strange actions following Meredith Kercher’s death in 2007.

To recap:

Knox, an American student from Seattle, was initially found guilty in 2009 of Kercher’s stabbing death. The two women were on a study-abroad program in Perugia, Italy.

The verdict was overturned on appeal in 2011, but Italy’s highest court recently overturned that acquittal and now there will be another trial.

Prosecutors for the case formulated a theory that Knox and her boyfriend killed Kercher during a “sex game” gone wrong. The nickname “Foxy Knoxy” was spread around in the press.

Knox didn’t help her case by acting oddly after Kercher’s body was found. Here’s some notably weird behaviour and how she explained it during her ABC interview:

The “cartwheels” she did at the police station after Kercher’s death:

“I never did a cartwheel. I did do the splits … once,” Knox said. Here’s her explanation: “I was reacting in an upset manner. And I was upset. And I could’ve been more sensitive to the people around me. That’s what I think was the major issue — was I could’ve been more sensitive to the people around me.”

Knox said she had been interrogated for hours and that her boyfriend, Raffaele Sollecito, who was also implicated in Kercher’s murder, thought she was “having a breakdown.”

The casual sex:

“It was irresponsible. A child is going about a very adult thing,” she said. “I thought that’s what all self-confident, free-spirited women did, and at that point I still felt like a clueless girl.”

The reports of Knox and Kercher not getting along:

“It bothers me when people suggest that she wasn’t my friend,” Knox said. “I was stunned by her death. She was my friend.”

In response to allegations about Kercher saying Knox was weird and that she and her British friends didn’t want to hang out with her, Knox said: “I think that after my arrest and after all of the sudden I was identified as in some way involved, everything that we had experienced before in (Kercher’s friends’) minds took on a sinister tone.That’s what I think happened.”

Why she didn’t find the house’s open door and blood drops in the bathroom strange:

“I had never before experienced anything in my life that was drastic.”

Knox said she thought the front door swinging open when she came home the morning Kercher’s body was found and the blood drops in the bathroom were strange, but that she didn’t think anything sinister had happened.

Knox reportedly came into the house after spending the night with Sollecito, took a shower, and left.

The “All You Need Is Love” shirt she wore in court:

“It was another one of my naive immaturity,” she said. “I didn’t realise how very intensely I was being scrutinized.”

Watch the full 20/20 special here. ABC News has also uploaded additional quotes and clips from the interview.

