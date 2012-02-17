Amanda Knox Signed A Book Deal With HarperCollins, It's Reportedly Worth $4 Million

Photo: AP

Amanda Knox, the once college student in Italy who recently had her murder conviction overturned, has now signed a book deal with HarperCollins. It’s a $4 million deal.



From the New York Times:

Four months after being freed from an Italian prison and cleared of charges that she murdered her roommate, Amanda Knox has sold her memoir to HarperCollins, the publishing house announced Thursday. She will receive close to $4 million, according to people familiar with the negotiations.

