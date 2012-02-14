Wimpy Publishers Worried About Being criticised For Buying Amanda Knox's Book

Amanda Knox before her release.

Photo: AP

Amanda Knox, the American who was finally freed from an Italian prison a few months ago after her murder conviction was overturned, is selling a book about her story.Publishers are in a frenzy to buy it, and bidding is expected to run into the millions.



But publishers are also worried, reports Julie Bosman of the New York Times.

Because some people apparently think Knox actually did kill her roommate, Meredith Kercher, five years ago, and has now gotten away with it.

And those people might criticise the publishers.

Well, grow up, publishers. And pony up. It’s time the world finally heard Amanda Knox’s story.

