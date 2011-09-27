LAWYER: Amanda Knox Is A "Lying, Sex-Loving She-Devil"

Amanda Knox, the 24-year-old American student convicted of murdering her British roommate as they studied abroad in Italy, has been described as a “lying, sex-loving she devil,” by the lawyer of the man she falsely accused of the murder.



Reuters reports that the lawyer of Patrick Lumumba, who Knox initially accused of murdering 21-year-old Meredith Kercher, told the Italian court of appeal that Knox was a “diabolical” character who liked to “play dangerous games.”

Knox accused Lumumba of the murder, but later said that she had lied under police pressure. Lumumba spent time in jail because of the accusations and is now appealing against Knox.

Knox is currently appealing her 26-year sentence for the murder. She has spent four years in an Italian prison along with former boyfriend Rafaelle Sollecito, who was also convicted of murder and sentenced to 25 years.

Prosecutors have asked the sentences be extended to life. A decision of the appeal case is expected next week, with many expecting Knox to be acquitted due to faulty DNA evidence.

