VIDEO: Amanda Gorman stole the show at Joe Biden's inauguration with an electrifying 5-minute poem

- Amanda Gorman, the 22-year-old national youth poet laureate, performed her poem “The Hill We Climb” at Joe Biden’s inauguration on Wednesday.
- The five-minute poem immediately earned praise from viewers, with some claiming she stole the show.
- Gorman’s poem discussed the fragile state of the US during the COVID-19 crisis and after the insurrection at the Capitol.
- Visit Insider’s homepage for more stories.
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.