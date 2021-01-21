VIDEO: Amanda Gorman stole the show at Joe Biden's inauguration with an electrifying 5-minute poem

Meg Teckman-Fullard, Mark Abadi

  • Amanda Gorman, the 22-year-old national youth poet laureate, performed her poem “The Hill We Climb” at Joe Biden’s inauguration on Wednesday.
  • The five-minute poem immediately earned praise from viewers, with some claiming she stole the show.
  • Gorman’s poem discussed the fragile state of the US during the COVID-19 crisis and after the insurrection at the Capitol.
