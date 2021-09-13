Poet Amanda Gorman channeled the Statue of Liberty for the Met Gala red carpet

Amanda Gorman at the 2021 Met Gala. Evan Agostini/AP

Amanda Gorman attended the Met Gala in New York City on Monday.

She wore a blue Vera Wang gown and a long braid for a Statue of Liberty-inspired outfit.

The 23-year-old poet was one of four co-chairs at this year’s fashion fundraising event.

Amanda Gorman made her Met Gala debut this week, and she matched its 2021 theme perfectly with her red-carpet look.

The 23-year-old poet, who is one of the gala’s four co-chairs this year, arrived at the “In America: A Lexicon of Fashion” event in an all-blue Vera Wang ensemble. She wore a strapless blue minidress with a semi-sheer overlay that wrapped around her waist and reached the floor.

The gown was also covered in white, pearl-like beads from top to bottom, and its skirt had a high slit that revealed her satin sandals.

Amanda Gorman wears Vera Wang on the Met Gala red carpet. Theo Wargo/Getty Images

The dress also featured a hidden daring detail: a thin cutout across the back of its bodice.

Amanda Gorman’s gown was even stunning from the back. Evan Agostini/AP

It was Gorman’s accessories, however, that honored the American theme and helped her channel the Statue of Liberty – a fitting look after Gorman spoke at President Joe Biden’s Inauguration in January.

She wore her hair in a long braid tied with a sequin scrunchie, and a leaf-shaped headband encrusted with diamonds atop her head.

Gorman also wore a matching ring and earrings set, and carried a blue clutch that resembled a book. It had “Give Us Your Tired” – a line from the poem engraved on the New York City monument – written in crystals across it.

For her beauty look, Gorman opted for silver sparkling nail polish, neutral lipstick, and rhinestones across her forehead and one eyelid.