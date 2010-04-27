BREAKING: Amanda Drury Getting Permanent Anchor Job On CNBC

This just in from CNBC:



ENGLEWOOD CLIFFS, N.J., April 26, 2010—CNBC, First in Business Worldwide, today announced that CNBC Asia’s Amanda Drury will be joining the network’s U.S. team as an anchor on CNBC’s Business Day programming, effective May 10th, based at the network’s headquarters in Englewood Cliffs, New Jersey.

Drury’s initial assignment will be to co-anchor “The Call” (11AM-12PM ET), filling in for Melissa Francis who will be on maternity leave.

“Amanda is one of the smartest and most talented business news anchors anywhere in the world and we are very excited that she is joining our U.S. team,” said Jeremy Pink, SVP Business News, CNBC.

Drury has been a business and financial journalist for more than 10 years and has most recently been an anchor on two of CNBC Asia Pacific’s signature morning business programs: “Squawk Box” and “CNBC’s Cash Flow,” based in the CNBC Australia headquarters in Sydney. She joined CNBC Asia Pacific in 2001 as anchor of “Market Watch” and “Business Centre Australia.” In addition to tracking the markets and speaking with business and political leaders across the region, Drury has hosted numerous feature programs for the network including the personal finance show “Grow Your Wealth,” which she pioneered and the technology-focused “Generation-e.” She has received two nominations for the Asian Television Awards in the best news anchor category.

Prior to joining CNBC, Drury was a television and radio anchor for Bloomberg in Tokyo. She has also held various radio posts at Sydney radio stations. Drury began her career in Japan working in international relations.

Drury holds a bachelor’s degree in fine arts, French and Japanese from Melbourne University.

