Let’s see how we can put this as tastefully as possible.



We’re suddenly getting A LOT of search traffic to this old post titled: Is CNBC telling Amanda Drury To Cover Up The Cleavage.

If you’re watching Squawk this morning, you know why.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.