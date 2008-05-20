Amanda Congdon, MRC Try To Turn Clock Back To 2006

Looks like Amanda Congdon wants a do-over. The video hostess became a Web celebrity via “Rocketboom”, then moved on for supposedly greener pastures offered by ABC and HBO. That didn’t work out, so now she’s heading back to the medium that made her semi-famous. She’s signed on for a new series, “Sometimes Daily,” funded by Media Rights Capital, the financing company partly owned by talent agency endeavour.



One disadvantage Amanda faced when she jumped from Rocketboom — the over-hyping of her every career move. But now that’s faded from the fast-twitch Web consciousness, a lengthy profile in the NY Times doesn’t hurt.



