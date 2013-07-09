Amanda Bynes Shows Up For Court In Blue Mermaid Wig

After tweeting all night about it being hard to breathe because of her broken nose after yet another plastic surgery procedure, Amanda Bynes showed up in court Tuesday in New York City wearing sneakers, sweatpants, a bright blue wig with bangs and large sunglasses to hide her face.



Bynes was due back in court this morning following her May arrest for reckless endangerment and attempted tampering with physical evidence after allegedly throwing a bong out of her apartment window, unlawful possession of marijuana, and accusing a cop of sexual harassment.

NBC4 reporter Sheldon Dutes grabbed this Vine video of Bynes entering court this morning:

Bynes’ former friend and publicist Jonathan Jaxson, who called police to her NYC apartment on the night she was arrested because he claims she was behaving erratically, felt it was a good thing the actress appeared in court today.

@AmandaBynes your sick and hopefully the best thing in court tomorrow is that your put in a treatment facility. — Jonathan Jaxson (@jonathanjaxson) July 8, 2013

But even he is doubtful of today’s outcome.

Here’s a photo of @AmandaBynes arriving to court this am. This shall be interesting… pic.twitter.com/TzuhDCjCkT — Jonathan Jaxson (@jonathanjaxson) July 9, 2013

