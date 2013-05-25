Amanda Bynes Showed Up To Court Looking Disheveled In A Blonde Wig

Amanda Bynes appeared in a New York City court house this morning to face a judge after getting arrested Thursday night for throwing a bong out of her New York City apartment.

Bynes told the judge Friday that the bong cops say she threw out of her window was “just a vase.”

“Prosecutors requested Bynes be held in lieu of $1,000 bail,” reports TMZ. “The judge instead chose to let her go without bail, but gave her a stern warning that if she missed her court date in July an arrest warrant would be issued.”

The New York Post tweeted this photo of a disheveled Bynes — back in her blonde wig — in court this morning:

Amanda Bynes showed up in court today looking like this nyp.st/10t7CsK twitter.com/nypost/status/… — New York Post (@nypost) May 24, 2013

The media mobbed Bynes as she exited the court house moments ago and left in a taxi cab:

