Amanda Bynes Twitter Attacks Rihanna: 'Chris Brown Beat You Because You’re Not Pretty Enough'

Following Amanda Bynes’ Thursday arrest, the 27-year-old former Nickelodeon star has taken to Twitter to blast the NYPD, her parents and … Rihanna.



Unprovoked, Bynes tweeted Sunday at Rihanna: “@Rihanna Chris brown beat you because you’re not pretty enough.”

The Twitter attack continued, but Bynes has since deleted her Tweets:

Rihanna simply responded by tweeting:

Ya see what happens when they cancel Intervention? — Rihanna (@rihanna) May 26, 2013

But Bynes’ Twitter rant didn’t stop there. She then went on to say she wants to sue the NYPD for “illegally” entering her apartment and arresting her.

And if you’re wondering where Bynes’ parents have been throughout this oredeal, she explains: “I’m 27 and don’t like when press talks to my parents. My parents are almost 70 years old. We are no longer on speaking terms. I would rather them be homeless than live off of my money.”

Here is Bynes’ Twitter statement in its entirety, in response to a TMZ article claiming the actress isn’t “is not 5150 material, meaning she can’t be picked up against her will and held for mental evaluation.”:

“@TMZ: Amanda Bynes — Not Certifiable … and It’s a Big Problem http://tmz.me/Zk8xAH” to say I wasn’t offended being treated like a mental insane person/criminal on the night the cops illegally entered my apartment, found nothing, sexually assaulted me, then arrested me taking me to a mental hospital, then locking me up all night for no wrong doing us criminal on THEIR part. My lawyer and I are taking this mistake extremely seriously! You cannot illegally enter my apartment then take me to mental hospital without any grounds. I have never been so offended in my life. They found nothing criminal on me or around me, one cop then sexually assaulted me, so I’m suing for all of the above! I’ll be happy when I get money compensation from the cop who assaulted me and NYPD for wrongfully arresting me and having me put into a mental hospital and jail overnight! I don’t want to keep talking about it. My lawyer is taking care of it for me. My real friends don’t talk about me on twitter. Also, never trust or listen to a word any person from my family says to the press. I am suing them for money laundering/unethical manager work, I never signed a contract with them, and they had been stealing my money without me knowing, claiming they were managing me somehow when they have no right to act as if they did anything to help or enhance my career and I want $ back that I earned on my own. I’m 27 and don’t like when press talks to my parents. My parents are almost 70 years old. We are no longer on speaking terms. I would rather them be homeless than live off of my money.

