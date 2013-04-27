Amanda Bynes Shaves Her Head: 'This Is The New Me'

Amanda Bynes’ bizarre behaviour continued Thursday night when she shaved half of her head and posted the photos to Twitter.
“I buzzed half my head like
@cassie! No more old photos! This is the new me! I love it!” the troubled 27-year-old tweeted.
Check out her new look:
Only half of her head is shaved:
Earlier this month, Bynes pierced both of her cheeks:
And has been walking around New York City wearing a wig:
She is nearly unrecognizable from her days as a popular child-actress on Nickelodeon:
