Amanda Bynes Mug Shot Reveals Buzzed Hair

Amanda Bynes was arrested Thursday night for marijuana possession, reckless endangerment and tampering with evidence after she threw a bong out of her New York City apartment.

After spending the night in jail, Bynes’ mug shot has just been released and it reveals a much shorter hairdo than her most recent Twitpics.

Bynes was taken into police custody wearing a bright blonde wig.

The 27-year-old actress arrived to court this morning again wearing her wig, reports TMZ, who posted her mug shot:

And here’s her mug shot from last April. What a difference a year makes:

Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Office

