Crazy Video Of Amanda Bynes Washing Her Gasoline Soaked Dog In A Liquor Store

Amanda Bynes was placed on a 5150 psychiatric hold yesterday after the 27-year-old former Nickelodeon star started a fire in a random person’s driveway.



But before police picked up Bynes after the incident, she walked into a nearby liquor store to try and wash off her gasoline soaked dog. Bynes allegedly used a canister of gasoline to fuel a fire outside a random elderly woman’s home in Thousand Oaks, CA.

TMZ obtained surveillance video of the actress acting erratically in the store before entering an Employee’s Only area in the back. The cashier told TMZ he saw Bynes rinsing the dog in the sink of the private bathroom, and smelled the strong stench of gasoline.

When the cashier confronted Bynes, she supposedly “freaked out” and left the store.

Shortly after, Bynes was picked up by police and hospitalized on a 5150 hold. Law enforcement officials assured TMZ Bynes’ dog is safe and with her parents.

Watch video of Bynes after she started the fire below:

Amanda Bynes — Scrambled to Save Gasoline-Soaked Dog After Driveway Fire

