Amanda Bynes Is Unrecognizable Since Her Days As A Nickelodeon Actress

Photo: Twitter.com/AmandaBynes
Amanda Bynes used to be one of the most promising young actresses of her generation. But Bynes has fallen on hard times.
Last month, she was evicted from her Manhattan apartment for allegedly breaking the rules of living there.
Bynes has also changed her look and is almost unrecognizable.
She also faced charges stemming from hit-and-run and DUI incidents last year.
We investigated Bynes’ journey from illustrious child star to movie star to retirement at age 24. We also chronicled her scary behaviour as of late.
She had an upper-middle-class upbringing with her parents; a dentist and a dental assistant. Her dad also practiced stand-up comedy.
Bynes starred in 'The Amanda Show,' a program where she did comedy skits.
She starred in teen successes 'She's The Man' and 'What A Girl Wants.'
Amanda's last film credit is playing mean girl 'Marianne' in 2010's 'Easy A.'
The then-24-year-old tweeted 'I don't love acting anymore so I've stopped doing it.'
She claimed she wanted to get into writing, directing and producing.
She deleted and re-activated her account and posted revealing pictures of herself.
To read the best (or most disturbing) of Amanda's Twitter rants, click here.
A woman said that Bynes rear-ended her and then drove away without getting her information. Soon after, another woman came forward to say she had a similar experience with Bynes.
After being busted with drugs, police confirmed that her licence had been suspended. She then cleared her Twitter account.
He said the conversations could go on for hours.
She was allegedly in the gym last week looking dazed, talking to herself and laughing hysterically for no reason.
She was driving around an airport parking lot aimlessly with a suspended licence when police apprehended her. Her BMW was later towed away.
She stayed in the boutique's dressing room for two hours, then left without paying for some items. She promptly came back and paid for them.
Amanda has zero upcoming projects listed on her IMDB page.
According to TMZ, fellow tenants were complaining that she smoked marijuana and cigarettes 'morning, noon and night' in the halls of her building. She's been looking increasingly erratic.
And she just tweeted this photo of herself with a completely new look: Wig, lined lips and cheek piercings.
