Amanda Bynes Is Unrecognizable Since Her Days As A Nickelodeon Actress

Photo: Twitter.com/AmandaBynes

Amanda Bynes used to be one of the most promising young actresses of her generation. But Bynes has fallen on hard times.



Last month, she was evicted from her Manhattan apartment for allegedly breaking the rules of living there.

Bynes has also changed her look and is almost unrecognizable.

She also faced charges stemming from hit-and-run and DUI incidents last year.

We investigated Bynes’ journey from illustrious child star to movie star to retirement at age 24. We also chronicled her scary behaviour as of late.

