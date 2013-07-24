Amanda Bynes Hospitalized On 5150 Hold After Starting Driveway Fire

After months of erratic and bizarre behaviour, Amanda Bynes has finally been placed on a 5150 hold — a 72 hour involuntary hospitalization for mental evaluation.



The hospitalization is the result of Bynes starting a small fire in the driveway of a random person’s house Monday night, TMZ reports.

“The fire department responded to the home in Thousand Oaks, CA around 9pm — near where Amanda was just accused of trespassing — after someone noticed the small blaze in the driveway,” according to TMZ. “The sheriff’s department was subsequently called when Amanda was found standing near the campfire.”

Notes the site, “When sheriff’s deputies arrived, they questioned Amanda about what she was doing, and why she was doing it — and based on her answers, they determined she needed to be hospitalized on a 5150 hold.”

TMZ spoke with the elderly woman who lives in the house where Bynes was found and she had no idea who the young starlet was.

Britney Spears was similarly placed on a 5150 hold in 2008.

