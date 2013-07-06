Amanda Bynes Was Totally Normal In Old Interview And Very First Commercial

Before Amanda Bynes was simply known for her crazy Twitter rants, the 27-year-old was just a normal teenager — albeit on a hit Nickelodeon show.



In a 2003 interview with Craig Kilborn, a 17-year-old Bynes talks about wanting a BMW when she turned 16 but instead getting a Honda Accord from her parents.

She wasn’t pleased. Perhaps it explains this tweet bashing her dad on Father’s Day?

But for the most part, Bynes was completely lucid during the interview, funny, mature and even well-spoken. A far cry from her behaviour these days.

Although, Kilborn does ask the starlet, “You’re high on life, aren’t you?

Watch the barely recognisable Bynes in the interview below.

In the above interview, Bynes mentions her first acting gig was starring in a Buncha Crunch commercial at ge seven.

Watch baby Bynes in action below at the 2:45 mark:

http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=41GE93bgQ4E

In case you’ve forgotten, here’s what Bynes looks like today after multiple plastic surgeries:

