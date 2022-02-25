Actress Amanda Bynes files to end conservatorship, which has been controlled by her mother for almost 9 years

Amanda Bynes on Friday filed to end her nearly 9-year conservatorship, her lawyers told Insider.

Bynes, 35, has been under a conservatorship held by her mother since August 2013.

Page Six reported the actress is set to appear in court on March 22

Amanda Bynes filed to end her conservatorship, her lawyer, David Esquibias, confirmed to Insider on Friday.

Bynes, 35, has been under conservatorship — held by her mother, Lynn Organ — since August 2013.

The actress requested to terminate both the conservatorship of her person and estate in a petition filed Friday at the Ventura County Court in California, according to Page Six.

A hearing is scheduled for March 22, Page Six reported.

This story is developing. Please check back for updates.