Amanda Bynes Placed On Extended 30-Day Psychiatric Hold, Deemed 'Gravely Disabled'

Amanda Bynes’ doctors have extended her psychiatric hold for another 30 days.

“She was not well enough to leave the hospital to attend today’s hearing, where her parents are trying to win a temporary conservatorship,” reports TMZ.

The site adds, “According to the law, doctors can only get such an order if the patient is ‘gravely disabled as a result of a mental disorder.'”

Bynes was initially hospitalized on a 5150, 72-hour psychiatric hold after starting a fire in a stranger’s driveway last month. The 72-hour hold was extended to two weeks, which has just been extended another 30 days.

Bynes’ parents will still reportedly pursue a temporary conservatorship, which would allow them to control their daughter’s finances until she is well.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.