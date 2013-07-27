Judge Extends Amanda Bynes Psych Hold As Parents Seek Conservatorship

Amanda Bynes was hospitalized on a 5150 psychiatric hold earlier this week after starting a fire in a random person’s driveway, and now a judge has ruled that Bynes must stay in the hospital for another two weeks.



“Doctors are arguing that they need the two weeks to properly diagnose Amanda,” reports TMZ, “and that releasing her could pose a danger to herself and others.”

Medical professionals at the psychiatric hospital say Bynes is showing signs of schizophrenia — which could mean a conservatorship for the former Nickelodeon star.

“Amanda’s parents will be in court this morning with their attorney, asking the judge to create a temporary conservatorship for their 27-year-old daughter,” according to TMZ.

The site notes that in order to get a Britney Spears-like conservatorship, Bynes’ parents must prove a few points to the judge:

1) Amanda does not have the ability to provide for her own physical health — along with food, clothing and shelter.

2) Amanda cannot make sound financial judgements

4) There are no realistic alternatives to a conservatorship

They have solid arguments for all. A decision will be reached today.

