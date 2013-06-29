The Celebrities Who Follow And Get Attacked By Amanda Bynes On Twitter

‘Chris brown beat you because you’re not pretty enough,

Unless you’ve been living on the moon for the past month, you’re probably aware that former Nickelodeon star Amanda Bynes has been having a very public meltdown and documenting it all via Twitter.



After tweeting about her nose jobs surgeries, affection for Drake, hatred of Drake, and scantily clad selfies, the 27-year-old actress has amassed nearly 2.5 million followers in just a few short months.

So which celebrities are taking a front row seat and watching the train wreck happen first-hand by following Bynes on Twitter — or even worse, engaging her over twitter?

We, along with E! Online, rounded up a few of Bynes’ top fans (and foes):

Kim Kardashian: “Am I the only one that is obsessed with her new makeover?” the new mum said of Bynes during her Chelsea Lately takeover. “I think she looks amazing with the blond hair and those nails.” Bynes tweeted in response: “I love the beautiful Kardashian sisters!”

Nick Cannon: He says he’s tried to reach out to Bynes, but hasn’t had any luck. “I worked on Amanda’s show when she had her show,” Cannon said. “To see someone you’d seen at 9, running around with a snotty nose, and now to see her like that is like, ‘Wow, man! That’s sad.'”

Snooki, who follows Amanda on social media as well, thinks Bynes needs her own reality show and said she would “watch it all the time.”

Channing Tatum, her co-star in 2006’s “She’s the Man.”

Zooey Deschanel and Lady Gaga also follow the Twitter queen, although they have yet to engage.

Jenny McCarthy: Exchanged a series of heated tweets after the 40-year-old blond beauty suggested Bynes needed to get help. Luckily, the twosome made up (after Amanda called Jenny “ugly”), and McCarthy later told E! News, “You do not mess with Amanda!”

Courtney Love: The troubled rocker tweeted at Bynes to “pull it together, dude.” Bynes responded by writing “Courtney Love is the ugliest woman I’ve ever seen. To be mentioned by her at all makes me and all my friends laugh!” Even Joel McHale weighed in on Twitter: “My largest spit-take since 1988. Thank you Courtney RT @Courtney: @AmandaBynes pull it together dude.”

Rihanna: When Bynes tweeted (but has since deleted) at the singer “Chris brown beat you because you’re not pretty enough,” Rihanna responded by saying, “Ya see what happens when they cancel Intervention.”

Chrissy Teigen: Bynes lashed out at the Sports Illustrated model after she tweeted, “The fact that Amanda Bynes has any “support” to retweet is really unsettling. Support people with mental illness, yes. But don’t condone/enable scary and poor behaviour.” Bynes then slammed Teigen by calling her an “old ugly model,” completely disregarding the fact the two are both 27-years-old.

President Barack Obama, Waka Flocka Flame and Gucci Mane are among the select seven people Amanda follows on her feed.

