Amanda Bynes Calls Barack And Michelle Obama Ugly

Add President Barack Obama and First Lady Michelle Obama to the long list of high profile people Amanda Bynes has called “ugly” on her Twitter account.



On Monday morning, the 27-year-old former Nickelodeon star tweeted, unprovoked:

Barack Obama and Michelle Obama are ugly! — Amanda Bynes (@AmandaBynes) July 8, 2013

At least the president is in good company.

Bynes regularly calls rapper Drake ugly, and has also deemed Jenny McCarthy, Chrissy Teigen, Rihanna, Courtney Love, RuPaul and even her dad and sister as ugly.

But this isn’t the first time Bynes has tweeted at Obama.

When the troubled starlet was charged with driving under the influence following an April arrest in which she allegedly struck an L.A. County sheriff’s cruiser, she called on Obama to “fire the cop who arrested me.”

“Hey @BarackObama… I don’t drink,” read a tweet on the actress’ verified Twitter account. “Please fire the cop who arrested me. I also don’t hit and run. The end.”

@BarackObama has yet to respond to either of Bynes’ tweets.

