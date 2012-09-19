Amanda Bynes' Downward Spiral From Innocent Nickleodeon Actress To Troubled Starlet

Amanda Bynes had a promising start as a child actress. But everything changed in 2010.

Photo: Getty

Amanda Bynes, 26, has had a tough year. From suspected DUIs to hit-and-runs to reports of erratic behaviour, the former child star seems to be on a downward spiral reminiscent of Britney Spears shaving her head or Lindsay Lohan‘s legal troubles.



For her part, Bynes has denied she’s in any trouble. TMZ reported that the actress said she is “perfectly capable of making her own life choices.”

We investigated Bynes’ journey from illustrious child star to movie star to retirement at age 24. We also chronicled her erratic behaviour as of late.

We hope that Bynes will sort out her legal troubles and get back to being a talented actress.

