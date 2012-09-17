Amanda Bynes' BMW Impounded After Being Busted AGAIN—Here's Today's Buzz

- Amanda Bynes’ black BMW was impounded over the weekend after police pulled over the former Nickeloedon star AGAIN and discovered she was driving with a suspended licence. Meanwhile, fellow former child star Lindsay Lohan thinks Bynes got off too easy, tweeting “Why did I get put in jail and a nickelodeon star has had NO punishment(s) so far?”
- After months of speculation, Nicki Minaj and Keith Urban are officially joining Mariah Carey and Randy Jackson as new judges on “American Idol.”
- Kim Kardashian got a Teacup Persian cat, and named her “Mercy,” after Kanye West’s latest song. Check out adorable photos of the kitten tweeted by Kardashian. That’s one way to promote an album.
- “Game of Thrones” dominated Sunday’s Creative Emmy Awards, taking home six awards—twice as many as runner-up and fellow HBO property “Boardwalk Empire.”
- Dreamworks makes a four-year offshore output deal with eOne, hoping to be more hands on in arranging distribution in Europe, Africa and the Middle East.
- Jamie Lee Curtis and Rob Reiner have been expertly cast as Zooey Deschanel’s parents on the upcoming season of Fox hit “New Girl.” Plot line: The pair is divorced, which prompts Jess to launch what is described as a”Parent Trap-style” get-together.
- If Edward R. Pressman Films has its way, Jesse Eisenberg’s latest film “Night Moves,” set to start filming next month, may never even make it off the ground as the production company says it’s plagiarized from the novel “The Monkey Wrench Gang,” which Pressman owns the film rights to. Both feature ammonium fertiliser-laden boats headed towards dams and beer-guzzling bombmakers. Sounds rather specific.
- “Modern Family” star Eric Stonestreet got escorted out of the Los Angeles Dodgers game on Saturday night after allegedly getting into a heated verbal argument with a St. Louis Cardinal fan. Watch it all go down below:
