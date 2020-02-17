How Amanda Bynes went from comedy sensation to a troubled, retired child actress and newly engaged college grad

Nickelodeon 13-year-old Amanda Bynes hosted her own Nickelodeon comedy sketch series, ‘The Amanda Show.’

Amanda Bynes was an influential child actress who rose to stardom in the late 1990s and early 2000s, starring in Nickelodeon comedy shows “All That” and “The Amanda Show.”

In 2010, she announced her retirement from acting and made headlines in following years for arrests related to driving under the influence and other substance-related incidents.

Bynes opened up in a 2018 interview for Paper Magazine about her mental health and substance abuse, saying at the time that she has been sober for four years and wants to return to acting.

Most recently, Bynes announced her engagement on Instagram but has yet to reveal details about her fiancée.

Visit Insider’s homepage for more stories.

In her prime, Amanda Bynes was often compared to the generation’s next Lucille Ball or Carol Burnett.

When she was just 13 years old, Bynes hosted and performed sketches on her own series, “The Amanda Show,” on Nickelodeon. She racked up Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice Awards and starred in popular comedy movies throughout the 2000s, from “Big Fat Liar” to “She’s The Man.”

In 2010, Bynes took to Twitter to announce her retirement from acting, and since then, the former child star’s life appeared to take a downward spiral. Bynes has since opened up about how substance abuse led her to erratic behaviour and trouble with the law following her retirement from acting.

Here’s how Bynes went from a Hollywood star with a seemingly bright future to a mostly low-profile, retired child actress – who recently announced her engagement to a mystery fiancée.

Amanda Laura Bynes was born in 1986 in Thousand Oaks, California.

Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic, Inc via Getty Images Amanda Bynes.

She is the youngest of three kids born to her mum, a dental assistant, and her dad, a dentist, according to IMDb.

Bynes showed interest in acting and performing from a young age.

Laugh Factory/YouTube Amanda Bynes at a Laugh Factory comedy camp in 1996.

Bynes was scouted at a Laugh Factory comedy camp in Los Angeles, where a Nickelodeon producer saw her perform.

She landed a role on the ever-popular Nickelodeon sketch series “All That” when she was 10.

Nickelodeon Amanda Bynes on ‘All That.’

Bynes starred in commercials for Barbie and Nestle before landing a role on the Nickelodeon show “All That” in 1996, joining the likes of comedy stars Kenan Thompson, Kel Mitchell, and Lori Beth Denberg.

At 13 years old, Bynes got her own series on Nickelodeon, “The Amanda Show.”

Nickelodeon The opening set of ‘The Amanda Show.’

The show ran from 1999 until 2002 and starred other actors who would become Nickelodeon and comedy regulars, such as Drake Bell and Josh Peck.

Bynes played a variety of comical characters on “The Amanda Show,” from Courtney, who wore a signature oversized set of teeth and quirky outfits…

Nickelodeon Amanda Bynes plays her ‘Courtney’ character on ‘The Amanda Show’ alongside Josh Peck.

…to Amber, a high schooler who led the charge of her bathroom clique in a segment called “The Girls’ Room.”

Nickelodeon Amanda Bynes on ‘The Amanda Show.’

In another “The Amanda Show” segment, Bynes played Judge Trudy, who famously ended each courtroom scene by ordering security guards to “bring in the dancing lobsters.”

Nickelodeon Amanda Bynes as Judge Trudy on ‘The Amanda Show.’

Bynes’ portrayal of the Judge Trudy character was a spinoff of the court daytime TV show “Judge Judy.”

The actress, known for her impressions and wit, was often compared to a young Lucille Ball.

YouTube/Nickelodeon/’All That’ Amanda Bynes on ‘All That.’

Kathie Lee Gifford, a former host on The “Today” Show, described what it was like to work with young Amanda Bynes, saying: “I found her to be so unbelievably refreshing. She’s so, so talented, so funny. Working with her, I felt like it was what Lucille Ball must have been like early on. She was that good.”

It was rumoured that Bynes and her “The Amanda Show” co-star, Taran Killam, briefly dated.

Nickelodeon Taran Killam and Amanda Bynes on ‘The Amanda Show.’

Killam was rumoured to have dated Bynes while they were on “The Amanda Show” together.

The actor also later starred alongside Bynes in “Big Fat Liar” and is most currently known for his role on “Saturday Night Live.”

Bynes left “The Amanda Show” in 1999 and starred in a number of popular comedy movies in the early 2000s, including “Big Fat Liar.”

Universal Amanda Bynes and Frankie Muniz in ‘Big Fat Liar,’ 2002.

In “Big Fat Liar,” Bynes played Kaylee, the best friend of Jason Shepherd (Frankie Muniz). The two embarked on a trip to Los Angeles so Shepherd could prove to his dad that a movie producer, Marty Wolf (Paul Giamatti), stole his school essay and turned it into the storyline for a fictional film.

The actress starred in “What A Girl Wants,” where she plays an American girl who goes to England to find her father, whom she’s never met — played by Colin Firth.

Richard Drew/AP Amanda Bynes before her 17th birthday, 2003.

In the 2003 film, Bynes plays Daphne Reynolds, who finds out that her father is a famous politician in the UK running for office. The coming-of-age rom-com was a prime example of a young Bynes in her acting heyday.

She starred in “She’s The Man” in 2006 alongside Channing Tatum, as well as in the 2007 movie version of the Broadway musical “Hairspray.”

DreamWorks; New Line Cinema Bynes in ‘She’s The Man’ and ‘Hairspray.’

In a 2018 interview with Paper Magazine, Bynes said that watching “She’s The Man” led her to experience depression because of how she looked in the movie.

“I went into a deep depression for four to six months because I didn’t like how I looked when I was a boy,” she revealed.

In 2010, at age 24, the star announced her retirement from acting in a tweet, writing: “Being an actress isn’t as fun as it may seem.”

REUTERS/Danny Moloshok Amanda Bynes in 2011.

“If I don’t love something anymore, I stop doing it. I don’t love acting anymore, so I’ve stopped doing it. I know 24 is a young age to retire, but you heard it here first,” Bynes wrote in her 2010 tweet.

Starting in 2012, Bynes made headlines for a series of arrests, including for being accused of driving under the influence and hit-and-run traffic offences.

In April 2012, Bynes was arrested for a DUI in West Hollywood. The same month, she was arrested for hitting a car and fleeing the scene.

Later that year, she was arrested in connection with two hit-and-run driving incidents, and in September 2012, she was reportedly pulled over for driving with a suspended licence after her driving privileges were revoked following the hit-and-runs.

In 2013, Bynes appeared in court in New York City in connection to an incident where she allegedly threw a bong out of a 36th-floor window.

Neilson Barnard/Getty Images Amanda Bynes arriving at court in New York City in July 2013.

Bynes was arrested in May 2013 with charges of reckless endangerment and attempted tampering with physical evidence.

Around this time, the former child star was often pictured in paparazzi photos wearing different-coloured wigs. She often took to Twitter to write about her arrests and post vulgar messages about other celebrities, including Rihanna and Drake, in since-deleted tweets.

In 2018, Bynes was interviewed for a Paper Magazine cover story — one of her first interviews since stepping out of the spotlight. She opened about her mental health and struggles with substance abuse.

Getty Amanda Bynes.

In the article, Bynes told Paper Magazine editor Abby Schreiber that starting around the time that she filmed “Hairspray” in 2007, she saw a magazine article about women who used Adderall to lose weight, and she eventually started taking the pill.

Bynes said in the interview that she taking Adderall could have affected her performance when she was filming “Hall Pass” in 2010 and gave the public an idea that she was struggling with substance abuse.

She added that following her retirement from acting in 2010, she began “hanging out with a seedier crowd.

“I isolated a lot,” Bynes said. “I got really into my drug usage and it became a really dark, sad world for me.”

Bynes said in the 2018 interview that she was, at that time, sober for four years.

“Those days of experimenting [with substances] are long over. I’m not sad about it and I don’t miss it because I really feel ashamed of how those substances made me act,” Bynes said in the Paper Magazine interview.

Bynes said in the 2018 Paper Magazine interview that she wanted to return to acting and design a clothing line. She appeared to graduate from FIDM in 2019.

Amanda Bynes/Instagram Bynes shared this photo on her Instagram in September 2019.

At the time, Bynes was enrolled at the Fashion Institute of Design and Merchandising (FIDM) in Los Angeles. She said she wanted to finish her degree at FIDM and design a clothing line, but that she first wanted to return to acting.

Bynes appeared to graduate from FIDM in 2019, according to photos she shared on Twitter and Instagram.

Bynes has yet to return to acting, with her last role being “Easy A” in 2010, but continues to document some parts of her life on Instagram.

Amanda Bynes/Instagram An Instagram photo posted by Amanda Bynes in December 2019.

Bynes debuted a nose ring and face tattoo in a selfie she shared on Instagram in December 2019.

Bynes recently announced that she got engaged in an Instagram post, writing: “Engaged to tha love of my life” and showing off an emerald-cut engagement ring.

Amanda Bynes/Instagram A photo Amanda Bynes posted on Instagram on February 15, 2020.

Insider spoke to engagement ring experts, who estimated that Bynes’ three-stone, emerald-cut ring could be worth up to $US600,000, depending on the size and quality of the diamond.

Bynes did not immediately announce the identity of her fiancée, but after sharing the picture of her ring, she shared a photo of her with a man. The post was captioned “Lover.”

Amanda Bynes/Instagram A photo Amanda Bynes shared on Instagram on February 15.

Here, Bynes is seen sporting her latest hair colour, and her heart-shaped face tattoo and nose ring are also present in the picture.

At the time of writing, Bynes has not appeared to tag her mystery fiancée in the Instagram post or share any details about her relationship.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.