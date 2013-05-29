Amanda Bynes Attacks Model Chrissy Teigen On Twitter — Here's Today's Buzz

- In the latest Amanda Bynes spiraling out of control news, the 27-year-old former Nickelodeon star tweeted a lengthy tirade against swimsuit model (and John Legend’s fiancé) Chrissy Teigen Tuesday night. Teigen expressed concern for Bynes to her over 241,000 Twitter followers, to which Bynes responded: “Ur not a pretty model compared to me. I signed to Ford models @ age 13. I don’t look up to u beauty wise. I’m far prettier than u!” Among other things.
- Sounds like Sam Mendes will be back to direct the next “James Bond” film. Mendes helmed the last instalment “Skyfall” — an audience-pleasing film that grossed over $1.1 billion worldwide to become the biggest Bond film and the eighth-highest-grossing film of all time.
- Amazon greenlights five original series.
- “Leprechaun” is getting a reboot — starring a professional wrestler and directed by a finalist from a Steven Spielberg reality competition.
- Justin Bieber’s manager Scooter Braun is dating entrepreneur Yael Cohen, the founder of nonprofit “F – – k Cancer.” Their relationship was outed by Bieber fans on Twitter.
- The new “Bridget Jones” book is called “Mad About The Boy.” But that “boy” is a baby and now Bridget Jones is a single mum.
- Taylor Swift spent Memorial Day weekend at her new mansion in Rhode Island, accompanied by former “Gossip Girl” star Jessica Szohr, 28, and “True Grit” Oscar nominee Hailee Steinfeld, 16. the group were reportedly joined for a meal by “Girls” creator Lena Dunham and her boyfriend, fun. guitarist Jack Antonoff.
- George Clooney’s girlfriend Stacy Keibler had a bit of a wardrobe malfunction at the Grand Prix race in Monaco.
- Jessica Simpson is really pregnant … so is Kim Kardashian.
