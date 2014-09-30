Amanda Bynes Arrested For DUI

Amanda Bynes was arrested for DUI in Los Angeles on Sunday — again.

According to TMZ, the 28-year-old actress “was driving a Mercedes in the San Fernando Valley when she stopped in the middle of an intersection on Van Nuys Blvd. A CHP officer spotted her and determined she was under the influence. She was taken to the LAPD Van Nuys division where a drug recognition officer evaluated her and determined she was under the influence of a drug.”

Bynes, who is currently on probation from an earlier DUI case in February, was charged with misdemeanour DUI and released on $US15,000 bail around noon. According to the incident report, Bynes appeared “disheveled.”

While Bynes has recently been looking healthier while living with her parents, their conservatorship ended earlier this month and a TMZ source says, “Things started going haywire.”

The former Nickelodeon actress has reportedly moved out of her parents home and is now living in an apartment in Orange County, where a source told TMZ, “she has been smoking weed for weeks and things are bad again.”

Bynes was involuntarily hospitalized for a mental health evaluation last July and deemed “Gravely disabled” after she started a fire in the driveway of a California home. The incident came after a reckless endangerment arrest, car accidents, DUI arrests, and erratic behaviour.

