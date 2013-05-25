Amanda Bynes Arrested For Throwing A Bong Out Her Window

Amanda Bynes was arrested Thursday night in New York City after throwing a bong out of her 26th floor apartment.



“A building official called police after spotting Amanda in the lobby with a joint, acting erratically and talking to herself,” reports TMZ. “When cops arrived they knocked at her door and she let them in … when police saw the bong Amanda quickly tossed it out the window.”

She was first taken to a hospital for a psychiatric evaluation before being brought to central booking where she was charged with marijuana possession, reckless endangerment and tampering with evidence.

TMZ has video of a handcuffed Bynes, wearing a platinum blonde wig, being led by cops from her building to a police vehicle:

