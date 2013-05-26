Amanda Bynes Accuses NYPD Of Sexually Harassing Her

twitter.com/@nypostAmanda Bynes was in a New York City court house yesterday after being arrested for throwing a bong out of her New York City apartment.



However, Bynes is denying that she smokes weed, and has today accused the NYPD of sexually harassing her.

Bynes posted this to Twitplus earlier:

Don’t believe the reports about me being arrested. It’s all lies. I was sexually harassed by one of the cops the night before last which is who then arrested me. He lied and said I threw a bong out the window when I opened the window for fresh air. Hilarious. He slapped my vagina. Sexual harassment. Big deal. I then called the cops on him. He handcuffed me, which I resisted, quite unlike any of the reports stated. Then I was sent to a mental hospital. Offensive. I kept asking for my lawyer but they wouldn’t let me. The cops were creepy. The cop sexually harassed me, they found no pot on me or bong outside my window. That’s why the judge let me go. Don’t believe any reports.

The New York Post reports that the Internal Affairs Bureau is looking into Bynes’ claims.

Bynes was released without bail yesterday, but the judge warned her she would be arrested if she missed her court date in July. She faces misdemeanour charges of reckless endangerment, attempted tampering with physical evidence and unlawful possession marijuana.

