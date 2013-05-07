Here's The Incredible 911 Call From One Of The Women Who Has Been Found Alive After Being Missing 10 Years

Joe Weisenthal

The incredible story of the day is the story of Gina DeJesus, Amanda Berry, and one other unnamed women who have been kidnapped and missing for 10 years, who were just found yesterday. Three brothers were arrested.

As she got free, Amanda Berry made an incredible 911 call to police, which includes the line: “I’m free, I’ve been missing for 10 years.”

