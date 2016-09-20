'Sherlock' actress has a new mystery to solve: Who took her purse when she was accepting her Emmy

Jason Guerrasio

The game is afoot!

The irony couldn’t be any richer. When going on stage Sunday night to receive her best television movie Emmy for “Sherlock: The Abominable Bride,” actress Amanda Abbington, who plays Mary Watson in the movie, returned to her seat to find her purse missing. 

The British actress then took to Twitter to voice her displeasure:

One of Abbington’s followers suggested that perhaps it was kicked accidentally during the celebration of winning, but the actress said she waited around until everyone left the auditorium and it still couldn’t be found.

Business Insider reached out to Abbington’s reps to see if she’s filed a complaint with authorities but they did not immediately respond. 

