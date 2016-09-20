'Sherlock' actress has a new mystery to solve: Who took her purse when she was accepting her Emmy

The game is afoot!

The irony couldn’t be any richer. When going on stage Sunday night to receive her best television movie Emmy for “Sherlock: The Abominable Bride,” actress Amanda Abbington, who plays Mary Watson in the movie, returned to her seat to find her purse missing.

The British actress then took to Twitter to voice her displeasure:

Thanks for the lovely tweets re; the Emmy’s. So pleased we won! Cool, right?

— amanda abbington (@CHIMPSINSOCKS) September 19, 2016

However, we went up to collect the Emmy, did some press, came back to my seat and some bastard had nicked my purse from under my seat. Nice

— amanda abbington (@CHIMPSINSOCKS) September 19, 2016

Had my phone and driver’s licence in it. So whoever took my purse, I hope some terrible Karmic shit happens to you. How crappy is that.

— amanda abbington (@CHIMPSINSOCKS) September 19, 2016

One of Abbington’s followers suggested that perhaps it was kicked accidentally during the celebration of winning, but the actress said she waited around until everyone left the auditorium and it still couldn’t be found.

@eicochrane No, I hung around until everyone had left the auditorium. Nothing there.

— amanda abbington (@CHIMPSINSOCKS) September 19, 2016

Business Insider reached out to Abbington’s reps to see if she’s filed a complaint with authorities but they did not immediately respond.

