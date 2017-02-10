George Clooney and his wife Amal are expecting twins

Getty Images Amal and George Clooney.

• Amal Clooney is having twins with her husband, George Clooney. • Beyoncé announced she was having twins with Jay Z earlier this week, making it the second big recent twins announcement.



Amal Clooney is pregnant with twins, according to CBS’ “The Talk.” The lawyer married actor George Clooney in 2014, a year after they met.

“Beyoncé is not the only superstar expecting twins,” Julie Chen, one of the daytime program’s hosts, announced. “Congratulations are in order for George and Amal Clooney!”

The rumours of Clooney’s pregnancy began a month ago, when a family member suggested it to the Lebanese publication The Daily Star, according to The New York Post.

It’s the second major celebrity twin announcement of the week, after Beyoncé, who’s married to Jay Z, announced she was pregnant with twins in a post on Instagram.

