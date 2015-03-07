Amal Clooney will teach at Columbia Law School this spring

Amal Clooney, the accomplished human rights lawyer married to some guy named George, may be teaching at Columbia Law School in the spring, according to Page Six.

“She will lecture on human rights law at Columbia Law School this spring as a senior fellow with the Law School’s Human Rights Institute,” according to the Post.

Clooney, née Alamuddin, is not yet listed as an adjunct on the Columbia Law website, nor on the school’s Human Rights Institute website.

The Lebanese-born British barrister got her English law degree from St. Hugh’s College at Oxford, and an LLM from NYU before clerking for Sonia Sotomayor, who was then a United States Court of Appeals for the Second Circuit, and the International Court of Justice.

A Reuters biography of her from the time of her engagement listed her accomplishments as a human rights lawyer:

Alamuddin has advised United Nations former secretary-general Kofi Annan on Syria, represented Ukraine’s ex-prime minister Yulia Tymoshenko in challenging her detention before the European Court of Human Rights and has also represented WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange in extradition proceedings.

Wonder how she feels about adjunct pay at Columbia…

