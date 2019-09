Amadeus took home the gong for best investor relations for an IPO at the IR Magazine Europe Awards 2011.

Elena Avila, head of IR, says her company has had to be ‘super active’ with the investment community as Amadeus is not an easy business to understand and doesn’t have any peers.



[Article by Neil Stewart, IR magazine]

