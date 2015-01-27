A New App Calculates A Flight's Chances Of Crashing To Calm Nervous Flyers

If you’re flying on a Boeing 737 flight from New York City to Los Angeles with United Airlines, there is a one in 4,136,239 chance that your flight will ‘go down,’ or crash in transit.

That one-in-a-massive number chance is supposed to help calm even the most worried travellers, according to a new app.

The app, called “Am I Going Down?,” wants to ease nervous flyers with logic by calculating just how unlikely it is that a plane will crash, based on real flight statistics.

“The original inspiration for Am I Going Down? comes from my wife, Julie,” developer Nic Johns of the London-based company Vanilla Pixel told the Daily Mail. “Her fear of flying has always made travelling difficult, so I wanted to make an app that demonstrates — after entering airline, aircraft, and flight details — that flying is in fact extremely safe.”

To use the app, simply put in your flight information and then click the question: “Am I Going Down?”

The app even calculates when you would expect to actually crash — for example, if you flew from New York City to Los Angeles every single day, you wouldn’t expect to crash for another 11,332 years.

More than 10 million routes were assessed to create the app, and only crashes where there was at least one passenger fatality were included, Johns told CNN.

The release of the app wasn’t the best timing, since it came out just a few days after the AirAsia flight QZ8501 crashed. In response to the tragedy, Johns temporarily removed the airline from the app’s list, according to the Daily Mail.

Am I Going Down? is available in the iTunes app store for $US0.99.

Now if the app actually does anything to soothe travel anxiety, or just works to remind perpetually worried flyers that there is a chance — however minuscule — that a flight can actually crash, remains to be seen.

