This one hospital stumbled onto a new treatment for Alzheimer's patients

More than 5 million Americans are living with Alzheimer’s with no cure or treatment to reverse the progression. So medical professionals are constantly seeking ways to improve quality of life for their patients.

One new method is a pilot program at the Hebrew Home in New York where family members record video messages to help jog their loved ones’ memories. These videos are played for the patients right when they wake up in the morning.

Produced by Jason Gaines. Video courtesy of Associated Press.

