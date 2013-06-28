Alyssa Milano Looks Amazing At Age 40 On The Cover Of Maxim

Alyssa Milano starred as Samantha Micelli alongside Tony Danza on “Who’s The Boss” from 1984 – 1992.



From 1998-2006 , she c0-starred with Shannen Doherty and Holly Marie Combs in “Charmed.”

She experimented with short hair in 2003.

But grew it out when she married Married CAA agent David Bugliari in 2009. By 2011, the couple had welcomed a baby named Milo.

Now age 40, Alyssa appears on the cover of Maxim magazine in nothing but a pair of underwear and open shirt to promote her new racy series, “Mistresses.”

